Meet Caroline Saunders, the British Consul General for the prairies

When it comes to understanding the intricacies of Brexit, Caroline Saunders is one of the most well-versed experts you can find in Canada.

As the British Consul General for the prairie provinces, she promotes trade and investment between Britain and Canada, usually in the agriculture, mining, aerospace, oil and gas fields.

Fresh off her first visit to Winnipeg last week, Saunders spoke to Metro about how she builds relationships between Britain and the prairies and how Brexit will test those bonds.

The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How is Manitoban trade and investment relevant in the U.K.?

"Our biggest bread producers, Warburtons, work very closely with Canadian International Grains Institute. And Warburtons sell 25 per cent of bread in the U.K. and that’s all (made from) Canadian wheat from the prairie provinces.

And then Magellan Aerospace for example, one of the biggest employers here, is a Canadian company, but has four sites in the U.K. as well. The facility in Winnipeg exports to the U.K. so that’s a really important trade relationship."

Is there worry about those trade relationships being jeopardized by Brexit?

"A lot of people fear that that’s the case. I like to reassure people that it’s not. The U.K. is still a member of the EU and we will be a member of the EU for another two years. So in the context of CETA (the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) and the new Canada-EU trade agreement that’s just about to come into force, the U.K. will be part of that, at least for the first period of it…

I think the other key point I wanted to make is a lot of people think that Brexit is about protectionism or somehow the U.K. withdrawing from the world stage, if you like. But it’s not at all—it’s a reverse of that. It’s not about protectionism.

In leaving the EU, the U.K. wants to be a champion of global free trade and key amplicate of free trade preferably. We want to have more free trade agreements, not just with the EU, but with other countries, too… Leaving the U.K. gives us more flexibility and agility to adapt and be more competitive (amid) the ever-changing geopolitical shifts in the world that can happen quite quickly. We can be more adaptable to that."

Where can people go for the most accurate, up-to-date information on Brexit? And when do you think Brexit plans will all be clear-cut and finalized?

"There will be uncertainty for at least the two-year period since we invoked Article 50 in March. That started the clock ticking for the two years of negotiations.. So it will go on for, potentially, some years. But where people can go for advice is to follow the U.K. in Canada Twitter account or Facebook account. Also there’s a website that the U.K. government has just recently created called planforbritain.gov.uk, which lays out the sort of vision and the progress in the negotiations of where we’re heading."

Do you want to add anything else?

"This is our first of several visits, so it’s my first official visit (to Winnipeg and Manitoba). I’ve been in Canada just under a year and I will be here for four years, so I will be coming back to Winnipeg and hopefully other parts of Manitoba and building on the links that I’ve established on this visit. And if people are interested in contacting us at the British Consulate-General in Calgary, our details are on the British government website, which is www.gov.uk."

Can people come visit you for tea if they’re ever in Calgary?