Road rage: Survey says these are Winnipeg's four worst streets

St. James Street started from the bottom, now it's here.

The north-south link from Portage to Notre Dame avenues has been named Winnipeg's most improved road, according to a new survey. CAA Manitoba released the results of its increasingly popular Worst Roads campaign on Tuesday. Just over 8,400 votes were cast for 712 roads across the province – the most paved nominees in the survey's six years.

New this year: The province's most improved road. St. James Street's strong showing is impressive, considering the road topped CAA Manitoba's Worst Roads campaign in 2012. As for the rural roads, Trans-Canada Highway 1 tops the list.

'“It’s nice to see that Winnipeggers acknowledge how much work has been done on St. James Street since it was first given the top Worst Roads title in 2012,” said Mike Mager, President of CAA Manitoba. “And clearly, people have noticed the improvements on the Trans-Canada, specifically between Winnipeg and the Saskatchewan border, make the drive safer and more comfortable than ever before.”

The worst of the worst, according to Manitobans who voted, is Provincial Road 239, which cuts through Faulkner more than 200 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Here in the city, it's a bit all over the map. Chevrier Boulevard, in the south end, tops Winnipeg's list of worst roads. Empress Street, farther north, comes in second-place, while the Pembina Highway and Fermor Avenue place third and fourth, respectively.