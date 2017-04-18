Local photo project reveals stories behind strangers' favourite objects

Winnipegger Adam Carroll wants to know: What’s your thing?

The 28-year-old video producer took on a photography project recently called Most Prized Possession.

On his website and social media, he features portraits of people with their favourite objects and short write-ups about why they cherish their chosen things.

From a foil balloon to a hula hoop, there’s no telling what someone else might choose, which adds to the project’s intrigue.

"It doesn’t have to be something that someone else would necessarily find sentimental or even necessarily understand," Carroll said. "But I think that’s part of the interesting thing about this is just kind of seeing how other people tick."

Carroll said he’s a fan of all things old, rarely venturing into an antique shop or flea market without wanting to buy something.

But despite coming up with the idea, he hasn’t figured out what his own Most Prized Possession is yet.

"I think that’s part of the motivation of (the project). It’s kind of seeing how people choose their items and the stories," Carroll said. "I don’t think there’s one single thing that I could choose. I’ve been trying to come up with it and I haven’t been able to."

If you want to show off your favourite object in a photo essay, Carroll encourages you to get in touch via his website: mostprized.com.

"My item is a California Raisins balloon that was given to me on the day I was born in the hospital, with a little cross stitch of the information of the day I was born, and it’s been inflated ever since."

-Tesia

"It’s the first piece of art I made in high school that I didn’t immediately hate, and one of the few I can still look back on and just appreciate for what it is without nitpicking it apart."

-Cody

"My item is the last gift that my dad gave to me before he passed away, and it is a Chamois gift card for a car wash… It was just something that I’ve saved and that I’ve kept close to me that reminds me of him every day."