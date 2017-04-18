Tuition talk: Students rally at Manitoba legislature to protest possible hikes

Some university students are considering strike action next year if the province sticks with a plan to lift the post-secondary tuition cap with Bill 31.

About 50 post-secondary students rallied at the Manitoba Legislative Building Tuesday after walking out of their classes to protest impending tuition hikes.

The Revolutionary Student Movement, a growing group with chapters sprouting from Vancouver to Prince Edward Island, organized the event.

Member Ian McDonald said student striking—similar to what was seen in Quebec in 2012—could be the last-ditch effort needed to quash education costs.

"We don’t even see student strikes as the end goal, we don’t see tuition abolition as the end goal. We want to do away with capitalist society," McDonald said in an interview. "But as far as abolishing tuition, strikes are going to be necessary."

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association undertook its own 20-day strike last year where some students from RSM joined the picket lines. UMFA president Mark Hudson was on hand Tuesday taking in the protest.

"The support we got from the students during the strike was overwhelming, but also really important to the outcome of the strike," Hudson said. "It’s important for us to pay that back, but it’s also more than that, just a hugely important issue."

"We want a public, accessible, post-secondary education system. That should come from a system of progressive taxation. It shouldn’t come from the pockets of Manitoba families," he said.

Hudson said it’s feasible for Manitoba to adopt free post-secondary education, though it’ll take time and commitment from provincial and federal levels of government. He pointed to examples in New York state and Germany as proof Canada could also get the job done.

U of M political studies professor Radhika Desai spoke alongside students on the Leg steps, decrying what she perceived as continued commercialization at her workplace.

"Degrees, diplomas and courses will become commodities… things to be sold at the highest price they can fetch," Desai said.

"Education has never been about churning out money. It has been as much about you as citizens, educated citizens (and) creative people more than anything else," she said, illiciting rounds of applause.