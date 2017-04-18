Tweet your tweaks: City invites social media input on cycling project

People these days—always with a phone in their hand—may not be the most receptive to conventional public engagement, so the city wants them to hash-tag their input on cycling plans.

High-level planning for a pedestrian and cycling project to connect Wolseley and West Alexander neighbourhoods has been rolling along, but won’t roll any further without the opinions of Winnipeggers.

The city will of course conduct an online survey, and will also gather feedback at new pop-up events where people can drop by to weigh in. But public engagement officer Tiffany Skomro said there’s a pillar of public engagement untapped if that’s all that’s being offered.

“Something more intuitive,” she said, adding that’s why the city is inviting Winnipeggers to take photos of their walking and biking experience in the area, or good examples of what they'd like to see, and share it on Twitter using the hashtag #walkbikewpg.

“They would go along the route, so in this case Ruby and Banning, and take pictures with the hashtag and kind of portray what’s important to them along the route,” she said. “They can say, ‘I walk this way… this intersection is really busy and hard to cross.'"

Skomro said she believes one tenant of public engagement is to “go where people are,” and since people are already posting photos of what they like or don’t like about active transportation infrastructure online, “now it’s trying to tap into that and encourage that for this corridor.”

One reason Skomro and company are trying to change things up for this specific project is that it’s meant to encourage walking and cycling in and through a high-traffic area.

She said getting people to ”understand what a neighbourhood greenway is,” how transformative it could be, and getting them to “own that” is easier if pedestrians and cyclists use photos, rather than words, to demonstrate how they use the route.

“What is important to you as we consider movement along this route?” she said. “Show us something, say ‘I love this crosswalk at Portage, this is great,’ whatever they want to do.”

She said it’s a natural evolution of public consultation, but not one many people have caught onto just yet.

“We’re really just trying new techniques to learn from people… this is so new for the City of Winnipeg that I’m guessing people aren’t used to doing something like this yet, people may not really understand it’s a call to action,” she said.

But it is, and she’s hoping people “start tweeting and hash-tagging” feedback soon.

Upcoming pop-up events:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Jonnies Sticky Buns, 941 Portage Ave.

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Daniel McIntyre – St. Matthews Community Association Spring Clean-up Event, 823 Ellice Ave.

Date: Friday, April 28, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

