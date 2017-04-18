No playing around: Winnipeg councillor irate over new park report

One city councillor who is unwilling to throw greenbacks at green space without a cost breakdown is now frustrated that a report commissioned in 2015 was presented with less detail than he’d like, Tuesday.

“I’m sorry for getting angry,” said Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt during the community services and parks committee meeting. “We’ve been waiting a year and a half for this (report).”

The report is the first of its kind in Winnipeg to compile a status update on the condition of all parks in all wards into one document; Wyatt led the committee in requesting it back in 2015.

As presented by Parks Manager Dave Domke, Tuesday, it breaks down the asset deficiencies by park, and the park deficiencies by ward.

It states roughly 81 per cent of the city’s parks are in fair condition or better, and nine per cent haven’t been reviewed yet, leaving one in 10 in poor condition.

Each ward varies considerably in the scope of its infrastructure deficit.

St. James-Brooklands-Weston was found to be the ward home to the most dilapidated parks, with 13 per cent on the wrong side of “fair,” whereas Wyatt’s own ward, Transcona, has just 7 per cent in poor shape and only 1 per cent in very poor condition.

The report details the size of all the park space in each ward, as requested, as well as the approximate “cost of deficiencies,” or cost to bring all of the assets into fair condition.

In Transcona, for instance, the 182 Hectares of green space would need $1.8 million, and the park infrastructure deficit in St. James-Brooklands-Weston is valued at about $3.7 million.

The report also notes that, overall, the whole city network of more than 1,200 parks would require upgrades totalling more than $53 million.

But Wyatt wanted more specific information.

“They did not give us a breakdown on the cost of the renewal of each park, they did not give us a breakdown on the amenities in each park,” Wyatt said. “We don’t have a full report.”

He explained the higher level of detail he sought was to give councillors a “clearer indication of which parks should be a high priority” for repair and renewal.

He and every other councillor have ward allocations of about $200,000 to put towards parks.

Domke said he can take the information used to generate the report, meet with each councillor, and “help them prioritize what needs to be done in their wards.”

As for the report Wyatt expected, Domke said administration “can’t even produce that information,” though they’re working towards it and should be able to with the next version of this report in spring or late winter 2018.

“I think what’s important is the strategic information that comes as a summary from that data,” he said. “That’s what’s important to the average Winnipegger, you know, what’s happening to our parks assets, what’s the condition of our assets, that’s more important, I believe, overall.”

If Wyatt wants the raw data of every itemized asset's quality, city administration said he can have it, but Domke cautioned "it's a relative few people taht would like that kind of data."

"An asset is something that (gives) some value to our park users... a play structure, or a swing set, a tennis court, a basketball court, there's a great variety of assets, a bench, a picnic table, those are all assets in a park," he said. "My job is to provide the data to the councillors and it's their job to make the decision what to do with that."