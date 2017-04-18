Young Brandon man charged with robberies involving seniors and others

BRANDON, Man. — A 19-year-old man from Brandon, Man., is facing robbery and weapon charges after a string of violent robberies, two of which involved seniors.

Brandon police say in the first incident, a 27-year-old man who was walking on a bike was approached by two males who forced to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

In a second incident, three people forced their way into a home and robbed two men of a cell phone and money.

The next day, a 70-year-old man was stabbed in the face and head after he was approached at a set of recycling bins by a male who demanded cash and the senior’s vehicle.

An 81-year-old man was also cornered in his garage that day by three people who took his cash and keys.

A police dog team tracked one suspect to the Brandon Shoppers Mall, where he was arrested.