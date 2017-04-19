Next tasks include reforming social services: Manitoba premier

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is marking the one-year anniversary of his party's election win by promising more changes in the way the government operates.

Pallister told a business audience his Progressive Conservatives have already moved to reduce red tape, adjust income tax brackets and boost economic development in the north.

He said that, looking forward, the government is going to reform the way the province delivers social services, health care and more.

Pallister also reiterated a promise to cut the provincial sales tax by one point before the end of his first term.

Pallister's Tories swept to power on April 19 of last year, ousting the former NDP government and capturing 40 of the legislature's 57 seats.