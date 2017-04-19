30 years proud: Pride reveals 2017 theme celebrating LGBTTQ community 'taking back space'

In an effort to mend relationships with communities traditionally marginalized over the years, Pride Winnipeg is aiming to be more inclusive in its 30th year, said president Jonathan Niemczak.

Pride Winnipeg will announce its 2017 theme, Resurgence - Taking Back Space, at an evening event at the West End Cultural Centre Wednesday.

The 2017 festival and its accompanying advertising will showcase people from a wider spectrum of gender identities, races and backgrounds than years past, said Niemczak.

The move comes after Pride Winnipeg received criticism at an August town hall about typically featuring white, cisgender people in its ads.

"We knew there were these concerns in the past. But it was decided that this year would be the year in which we would start taking these concerns much more seriously and start looking at ways to address them," Niemczak said.

The 2017 Pride parade will adopt a new route—starting at the Manitoba Legislature, winding up Portage Ave., down Main St. and ending at The Forks—and feature four marshals.

Kelly Houle, an Indigenous and Two Spirit advocate, will be the Grand Marshal, while Mason Godwalt, an 18-year-old transgender youth, takes on the Youth Marshal role.

Pride is also bringing in two 30th anniversary marshals to celebrate during its diamond year—Albert McLeod and Joel Sarbit.

McLeod, co-director of Two-Spirited People of Manitoba, marched in the first-ever Winnipeg Pride parade in 1987. That march shook down the month after Manitoba included sexual orientation as a form of discrimination in the human rights code, becoming the third province to do so.

During the planning stages of the first Pride, McLeod said organizers weren’t sure whether the event would be "a protest or a celebration," the outcome dependent on whether the human rights code change took place.

About 200 people took to the streets, some of them wearing bags covering their faces because they were afraid of being outed, losing their jobs or becoming estranged from family.

After decades spent fighting for LGBTTQ rights, McLeod said he wants to use his marshal status to spotlight other advocates who weren’t well recognized in years past—Gerry Brydon, Martin Hochinov, Glenn Murray and Heather Bishop to name a few.

"I’m really honoured to be recognized, but also I’m kind of recognizing the people who were advocates in those days who are no longer with us," McLeod said. "They don’t get to experience sort of the long term outcomes of the energy they have put into that movement."

Niemczak said Pride is also amping up its focuses on accessibility—wheelchair- and ASL-accessible events will be outlined in this year’s Pride Guide—and on intersectional issues.

"Our movement can’t be siloed anymore on just focusing on issues and oppressions on the spectrum of homophobia, transphobia and biphobia," he said. "We have to look at racism, Islamophobia, ableism and all of the other –isms or forms of oppression, because members of our community have multiple identities and can face multiple forms of oppression."