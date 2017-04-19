Province not willing to launch public inquiry into Winnipeg police headquarters controversy

Winnipeg's call for a provincial public inquiry to help get its house in order following allegations of a police headquarters scandal has been rejected, but the city is committed to asking again.

Mayor Brian Bowman's communications director Jonathon Hildebrand confirmed late Tuesday "the Premier has responded via letter to the Mayor indicating his government's position remains that it is not prepared to call an inquiry at this time."

The public inquiry being sought stems from a motion Bowman shepherded through council in February, which called for the province to investigate any wrong doings on the city's behalf during the decision-making process that launched the controversy-laden downtown police headquarters project.

Bowman's call follows an RCMP investigation into the city's partners on that file, as affidavits unveiled by CBC alleged the city's former CAO Phil Sheegl accepted a $200,000 secret payment from Caspian Construction, the private firm hired for the job.

Police also allege Caspian's owner, Armik Babakhanians, may have been involved in altering invoices and bribing a project manager to inflate the city's bill.

None of the individuals named in the court documents are facing charges at this point, but the investigation, which officially began in 2014, is apparently the reason Premier Brian Pallister would rather not kick off a separate inquiry.

Hildebrand said in an email that the city is "limited and restricted in its ability to conduct broad, systemic reviews," so will persist in its call.

"A public inquiry is the single, most effective tool available to determine facts that can assist in strengthening and improving processes and procedures at the City of Winnipeg," he said. "Mayor Bowman continues to support the Council motion which calls on the province to commit to an inquiry, and will continue to press the provincial government for a commitment in the future if the province is not prepared to commit or call for an inquiry at this time."