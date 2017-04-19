Two people charged in disturbing sexual abuse case involving Winnipeg child

Two people are facing charges in a disturbing case that police say involves sexual abuse images and a 5-year-old victim.

Winnipeg Police say working off a tip from the public in December, they learned that child porn images were posted on a social media account.

In February, police executed a search warrant at a home and arrested two people. They also said they discovered “child sexual abuse images."

But that wasn’t the end of it.

“The investigation continued, spanning more than five months, and ultimately uncovered evidence of the sexual assaults of a five-year-old Winnipeg child,” a police statement issued on Wednesday said. “That child has been identified and is now safe.”

More charges were laid this month and overall they include sexual assault, sexual interference, making child porn and distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution or sale.

“Without the public’s vigilance and support, investigators would not have been able to intervene and locate the victim in this case,” the police statement said. “Child sexual abuse imagery affects us all and occurs in every community.”