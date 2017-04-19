Two people in Manitoba facing sex charges involving five-year-old

WINNIPEG — Two people are facing sex charges involving a five-year-old Winnipeg child.

In December, the police received a tip from the public that child pornography images were posted on a social media account.

The Winnipeg Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit began a lengthy investigation that resulted in two arrests.

The pair face numerous charges including possessing, making and distributing child pornography and sexual assault.

Const. Rob Carver said the child was also identified at that time and is now safe.