Well-known Winnipeg businessman tapped for chairman of city's police board

WINNIPEG — The mayor of Winnipeg is recommending businessman and philanthropist David Asper be named the new chairman of the city's police board.

Brian Bowman announced his recommendation Wednesday to replace Councillor Jeff Browaty, who stepped down in February after his controversial comments about reconciliation training for city employees.

Asper is currently chairman of the Asper Foundation and once served as chairman of the Winnipeg Football Club and Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Bowman is also recommending another Winnipeg businessman, Brian Scharfstein, replace Derek Johannson on the board after Johannson stepped down in March.

Both men will be subject to a background check and their appointments would be effective immediately, with their term expiring on Dec. 31, 2018.