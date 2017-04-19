Winnipeg mayor announces his two picks to fill vacant police board seats

The Winnipeg Police Board will have a full roster for the first time since February when it meets in May.

Mayor Brian Bowman released his recommendations to replace two board members lost since the New Year on Tuesday.

For the chairmanship, Bowman, who had said he would take his time to choose replacement for Coun. Jeff Browaty, is recommending David Asper.

Asper's no stranger to such positions. He's the current chair of the Asper Foundation and Amenity Health Care, former chair of the Winnipeg Football Club, Winnipeg Folk Festival, and was the first citizen chair of CentreVenture.

Browaty resigned from the post Feb. 8 following a call from the board itself for his removal, which in turn was prompted by a lack of confidence expressed by the Indigenous Council on Policing and Crime Prevention.

The council called for his dismissal over comments he made publicly questioning why civic employees should be required to take a half-day training session on the legacy of residential schools.

Since Browaty's exit, finance chairperson Derek Johannson also resigned to focus on other volunteer roles, including that of the vice-chairperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

To fill Johannson's seat at the board table, Bowman is recommending Winnipeg pedorthist and business owner Brian Scharfstein, who has served as chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

"David and Brian are both s tong community leaders who are very committed to our community and city," Bowman said. "I believe their combined leadership, community, and business experience will be an asset to the board and I am pleased they have agreed to be recommended for appointment."

Eadie has expressed his concerns in the past month that the board was falling behind while shorthanded.

He said the absence of a chair in particular has forced other members to step up and take on more responsibility than they bargained for.

"I don't think it's right," Eadie said in a previous interview, adding, "the board needs leadership."

Bowman is able to recommend Winnipeg Police Board appointees, but they still require council approval.