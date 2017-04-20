Boy shot, dies after kids play with gun on remote Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

GARDEN HILL FIRST NATION, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say an 11-year-old boy from a remote First Nation has died after a group of kids started playing with a gun they found.

Officers in Garden Hill First Nation, about 600 kilometres north of Winnipeg, say they got a call Tuesday evening reporting a boy had been shot.

They say two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old were playing in a home when they found a gun.

While the 12-year-old was handling the gun, officers say it went off and the bullet hit one of the 11-year-olds.

He later died of his injuries.