Boy shot, dies after kids play with gun on remote Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
GARDEN HILL FIRST NATION, Man. — Manitoba RCMP say an 11-year-old boy from a remote First Nation has died after a group of kids started playing with a gun they found.
Officers in Garden Hill First Nation, about 600 kilometres north of Winnipeg, say they got a call Tuesday evening reporting a boy had been shot.
They say two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old were playing in a home when they found a gun.
While the 12-year-old was handling the gun, officers say it went off and the bullet hit one of the 11-year-olds.
He later died of his injuries.
Mounties have charged the 12-year-old with criminal negligence causing death and careless use of a firearm while his 36-year-old father is facing a charge of careless storage of a firearm.
