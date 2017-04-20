Earth Day events in Winnipeg: Here are five ways to make your city greener

Solidarity with science

Winnipeggers are rallying at the Manitoba legislature on Saturday in solidarity with the March for Science in Washington, D.C. The “celebration of science” is in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned funding cuts to research bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency and NASA. More than 500 such marches are taking place around the globe, according to the event’s website. Winnipeg's version isn’t so much a march as a rally, so have your signs ready for 1 p.m. There will be several guest speakers.

Tidy up downtown

Assemble a team of trash picker-uppers to clean up the downtown core with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. The group's hosting its annual Earth Day Cleanup Friday, complete with prizes for best team name, best team outfit and so on. There will be two tidy events, one from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Thunderbird House and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Millennium Library Park. Last year’s record was 3,250 lbs of garbage collected.

Take a hike – and learn about your carbon footprint

It’s usually nice to walk around The Forks in the spring, but this Saturday you can learn about ways to cut garbage, water waste and carbon emissions. With Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba, The Forks is hosting four special “eco tours” on Saturday. The interactive walk should take about 40 minutes. You might need your hat and mittens, as snow is in the forecast.

Head outdoors with your family

FortWhyte Alive is hosting an Earth Day celebration that includes family-friendly environmental workshops, live entertainment and other outdoor fun. Events will run all day Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Dig into free compost