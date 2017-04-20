Manitoba Liberal calls Friday news conference about party leadership

WINNIPEG — The race for the leadership of the Manitoba Liberal Party could soon get its first contestant.

Cindy Lamoureux, who was first elected last April, has scheduled a news conference for Friday to announce her decision on a possible bid for the party's top job.

Lamoureux, who is 25, is a rookie politician but comes from a family with political history.

Her father, Kevin Lamoureux, is the member of Parliament for Winnipeg North and her uncle Darrin Lamoureux is the leader of the Saskatchewan Liberals.

The party is to choose a new leader Oct. 21 to replace Rana Bokhari, who resigned after the Liberals captured only three seats in the last provincial election.