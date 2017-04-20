Portage and Main shuts down following water main break
City crews are still working on the leak.
Winnipeg's busiest intersection temporarily shut down on Thursday morning following a water main break.
While some water leaked into the underground tunnel at Portage and Main, Winnipeg police said they did not have to evacuate any buildings. They did, however, temporarily close the southbound lane of Main Street to traffic.
City crews are still working on the leak, but a repair timeline is unknown.
Some areas of downtown may experience water discolouration, but no one is without water. The city says one business in Winnipeg Square may have experience damage, but there are no estimates.
