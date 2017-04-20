Winnipeg Jets sniper Laine named finalist for top rookie award
The Winnipeg Jets and National Hockey League announced Thursday Patrik Laine is one of three finalists for the 2016-17 Calder Trophy.
Just a day after his 19th birthday, Patrik Laine has been named as one of three players in the running for the 2016-17 Calder Trophy.
The highly skilled Finnish player selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets finished his rookie campaign with 64 points, including 36 goals in 73 games.
That 0.88 point-per-game pace led all NHL rookies, and his 17.6 per cent shooting percentage was near the top of the league.
And, despite a previous high-water-mark set by fellow Fin' Teemu Selanne in 1993 in Winnipeg, Laine's 36 goals are technically a franchise record for goals by a rookie on this Jets team that relocated from Atlanta.
He led the league with three hattricks and finished seventh in NHL scoring despite missing seven games in January with a concussion.
For the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most exceptional rookie, he is up against Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The 2016-17 winner of the Calder Trophy will be announced on Wednesday, June 21 during the 2017 NHL Awards Show from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
