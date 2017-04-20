Winnipeg Jets sniper Laine named finalist for top rookie award

Just a day after his 19th birthday, Patrik Laine has been named as one of three players in the running for the 2016-17 Calder Trophy.

The highly skilled Finnish player selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets finished his rookie campaign with 64 points, including 36 goals in 73 games.

That 0.88 point-per-game pace led all NHL rookies, and his 17.6 per cent shooting percentage was near the top of the league.

And, despite a previous high-water-mark set by fellow Fin' Teemu Selanne in 1993 in Winnipeg, Laine's 36 goals are technically a franchise record for goals by a rookie on this Jets team that relocated from Atlanta.

He led the league with three hattricks and finished seventh in NHL scoring despite missing seven games in January with a concussion.

For the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most exceptional rookie, he is up against Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.