Winnipeg police near north-end home to investigate 'potentially serious incident'
Little information is being made available by the police service after a middle-of-the-night call to the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are being tight-lipped about a "potentially serious incident" they are investigating in the city's north end.
The public information office said they were getting calls inquiring about a heavy police presence where several police cars converged on a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue around 3:45 a.m.
In a public statement early Thursday morning, police said they were "likely to remain for some time," but added there are "no concerns for the safety of residents in the area."
Police have also divulged that no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, but otherwise explained the investigation is still in its early stages and they will be unable to share more information "until officers have confirmed the exact nature of the incident."
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter