Winnipeg police near north-end home to investigate 'potentially serious incident'

Winnipeg police are being tight-lipped about a "potentially serious incident" they are investigating in the city's north end.

The public information office said they were getting calls inquiring about a heavy police presence where several police cars converged on a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

In a public statement early Thursday morning, police said they were "likely to remain for some time," but added there are "no concerns for the safety of residents in the area."