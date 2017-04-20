Winnipeg police use Taser on armed man twice following robbery

Police say they twice used a Taser on an armed man after a clothing store was robbed in the city.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at a business located in the 600 block of St. James Street.

Police say the suspect, who was armed with a knife, fled on a bicycle after robbing the store and was eventually approached by officers.

“Police deployed a Conductive Electrical Weapon (CEW), which was ineffective,” a statement by the force said Thursday. “The male then fled on foot, dropping his backpack in the process. The suspect attempted to carjack a passing vehicle but was unsuccessful.”

Police say they later caught up with the suspect in the 1200 block of Empire Avenue and again deployed the CEW.

The suspect continued to resist, police allege, but officers eventually arrested him with no one being injured.

They also say they found the backpack which had a .22 calibre rifle inside.