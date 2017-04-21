Manitoba Liberal leadership candidate says youth on her side

WINNIPEG — The first candidate for the leadership of the Manitoba Liberal Party says her youth is an asset.

Cindy Lamoureux, who is 25 and was first elected to the legislature last year, launched her bid by saying she has the energy and enthusiasm to help rebuild the party.

Lamoureux, who arrived at her news conference on a motorcycle, noted former Manitoba premier Ed Schreyer was 22 when he was first elected to the legislature.

The party is to choose a new leader in October to replace Rana Bokhari, who resigned after the Liberals captured three seats on election night last April.

One of Lamoureux's caucus colleagues, Judy Klassen, was at the announcement, but said she has not yet decided on any endorsement.