What's your story? Metro Winnipeg looking for 30 LGBTTQ stories to celebrate Pride

With Pride Winnipeg turning 30 this year, we want to mark the anniversary by getting to know the diverse members in the LGBTTQ community.

In line with this year's Pride theme, Resurgence - Taking Back Space, we want to make space in our paper to share at least 30 LGBTTQ stories.

Have you been impacted by Pride? Or has someone in the LGBTTQ community inspired you and you want to acknowledge them?

Nominate yourself or someone who's making an impact to be featured in Metro's 30 for 30 Pride anniversary feature leading up to the festival May 26-June 4.