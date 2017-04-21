What's your story? Metro Winnipeg looking for 30 LGBTTQ stories to celebrate Pride
In honour of Pride Winnipeg's 30th anniversary, Metro is dedicating significant space in next month's papers to LGBTTQ stories.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
With Pride Winnipeg turning 30 this year, we want to mark the anniversary by getting to know the diverse members in the LGBTTQ community.
In line with this year's Pride theme, Resurgence - Taking Back Space, we want to make space in our paper to share at least 30 LGBTTQ stories.
Have you been impacted by Pride? Or has someone in the LGBTTQ community inspired you and you want to acknowledge them?
Nominate yourself or someone who's making an impact to be featured in Metro's 30 for 30 Pride anniversary feature leading up to the festival May 26-June 4.
Email Jessica Botelho-Urbanski with the subject line "Pride 30 for 30" at jurbanski@metronews.ca or tweet at us at @MetroWinnipeg with the hashtag #Pride30
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter