Winnipeg police re-arrest suspect tied to child pornography cases

After about 11 months of investigation, Winnipeg police have re-arrested a man they believe broadcast child pornography online on a slew of other charges.

In June 2016, an unknown person uploaded child pornography to an internet chatroom.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children got involved and Winnipeg police's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit took on the case.

By March, officers from ICE and the technological crimes unit, took out a search warrant in the first 100 block of Roslyn Rd. where they seized electronic devices.

Julio Edgardo Nunfio, 42, was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography and making it available online.

He was held in custody while the investigation continued.

Officers re-arrested him Thursday on more charges, including ties to an "indecent act, invitation to sexual touching, luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication, mak(ing) available child pornography" and three counts of failing to comply with previous court orders.