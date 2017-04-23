Two broken elevators, 12 storeys, many upset residents

It may be funny to watch the cast of the TV comedy “The Big Bang Theory” circumvent a broken elevator by stairs every episode, but no one living at 77 Edmonton Street in Winnipeg is laughing.

Since last Wednesday, they they have been without both of the two elevators in the 12-story condo building.

Some have vacated the premises for lack of a way home, others with health problems are seeking insurance remuneration for alternative lodgings, and the rest are toughing it out, but the nightmare isn't over yet.

According to the building owner it will be, at the "earliest," this coming Wednesday before the problem can be fixed.

Jason van Rooy, Marketing and Customer Service Manager for Towers Realty Group, said a scheduled maintenance job went sideways when power was restored and neither of the two lone elevators fired up.

“We immediately contacted an elevator repair company to ship new parts to fix the problem as quickly as possible, but it won’t be until mid-week at the earliest” van Rooy said. “We’ve also hired an engineering company to look into how this happened in the first place.”

Meanwhile, residents are outraged. While the building is owned by Towers Reality Group, the building is managed by a condo board who advised residents to contact their insurance companies to make other living arrangement during the outage.

“I live on the 12th floor, I’m 30 and in relatively good shape, but I’m suffering from bronchitis, and this has been crazy,” said Joanna Wiebe. “All of us, especially those living here who have mobility issues, are trapped.”

Wiebe said she can’t even imagine what this elevator outage means for elderly condo owners or renters, which she estimates makes up over half of the buildings occupancy.

“With both of our elevators not working, we’re all prisoners in our own homes, but especially them” Wiebe said.

Add Murphy’s Law to the mix; On Saturday night, just before 8 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the building, and every resident who’d spent days trekking the stairs left that same way again.

City of Winnipeg spokeswoman Lisa Fraser said it was related to “cooking fumes.”

While an evacuation of the complex was not necessary in this case, Fraser said in an e-mail statement “residents requiring assistance in an emergency where an elevator is not available or in instances where it would be unsafe to use the elevator, would be assisted by first responders and transported via the exit stairs. If the person needing assistance had mobility limitations, first responders have access to specialized equipment such as stair stretchers.”

A condo-building being without elevators for a week may not strike many as a political issue, but in the Ontario legislature a Liberal private member’s bill is proposing to set time limits for contractors to fix out-of-service lifts.

The ‘Reliable Elevators Act’ would require buildings serving long-term care or retired residents to be repaired within seven days, and most other buildings within two weeks.