Don't start gardening yet; more snow on the way

There's no avoiding it; more spring snowfall is on its way to Southern Manitoba, and Winnipeg is square in its path.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday, breaking the bad news that Mother Nature is about to unleash 10 cm or more of the white stuff Monday and into Monday night.

It’s enough to make any Winnipegger cry' uncle,' especially after the flip-flop and shorts-appropriate weather of last Friday.

“This weather is bananas,” said Stewart McLeod, Greenhouse Manager at Lacoste Garden Centre.

While business is blooming at gardening centres throughout the city, McLeod advises that gardening enthusiasts chomping at the bit to get their vegetable gardens and flower beds planted shouldn’t be impatient.

“There are a few things that can take the cold and the snow at this time of year, like pansies and snapdragons,” McLeod said, adding planting most things in the ground remains inadvisable for now.

Otherwise, for now, he said anything going into planters is relatively safe because then it can be moved indoors when there’s word of whacky weather inbound.

"When the ground is cold, seeds won’t germinate,” McLeod said, appreciating that winter-weary folks with green thumbs are likely eager to get their gardens going.