Beer with a bear? Assiniboine Park seeking full-zoo liquor permit

Ever have a beer while hanging with a bear?

If the Assiniboine Park Zoo gets the new liquor license it has applied for, anyone invited to a special function at the zoo would be able to lug libations around to toast any of their favourite animals.

Assiniboine Park Conservancy spokesperson Laura Curtis said the liquor license being sought would cover "the whole zoo," whereas alcohol is currently restricted to the Tundra Grill and Gateway to the Arctic unless the zoo attains a temporary liquor permit for a function.

"The reason for (the new license) is we're having an increase in the number of those private, after-hours events, both on weekdays and weekends," Curtis said, noting the zoo has become a popular spot for weddings and corporate functions since it became available for such events last year. "It's a really great part of our business that's really growing… it's a good revenue generator for us so we can keep other parts of the zoo accessible."

Curtis explained there is more potential for crowd management and event flow in the zoo's hosting options with a less restrictive permit.

"That will allow us to have some flexibility… if they're bringing several hundred people, we can have drink stations at different locations, they can walk around with their beverages," she said.

Unwilling to count eggs before they hatch, Curtis said the zoo won't be committing to any plan for how a looser liquor license would be handled, but she said there are a few ideas being tossed around.

"We've talked about doing different things... singles night, or dates nights, or themed events, this would definitely apply to those types of events," Curtis said.

She added free-roaming with alcohol is "not something we expect is going to happen on a day-to-day basis."