Local comedy scene could use more black performers, activist says

Local activists are vying to diversify the city’s comedy scene by going "In The Black."

Alexa Potashnik, the founder of Black Space Winnipeg, said she’d like to create a series of comedy shows or open mic nights dedicated to performers of colour.

But evaluating the scene in Winnipeg, she realized there weren’t many black comedians around.

Having booked Toronto-based comic Gilson Lubin as the main act for Black Space’s first comedy gig, Potashnik said she struggled to find an opener.

"We looked for specifically black female comedians and there’s no one that I know that’s established in the city and I’ve looked," she said. "So that’s something that I hope that open mics and these initiatives moving forward will develop — young comedians of colour in the city (so) that we can collaborate moving forward.”

Lubin has performed in Winnipeg twice before and said he’s excited for a third showing in front of an audience craving black comedy.

He's opened for big-time talent in the past, like Dave Chappelle and DJ Future the Prince, and he also acts, having previously hosted shows on MTV Canada.

But Lubin said standup is his preferred medium.

"I really like standup because you can be bringing in the wrong audience who could be offended," he said.

"Every crowd is an individual handshake … and even though I have done material that would offend any race — even people that are black sometimes — on another day, the same jokes can make them happy. So my approach is just come in with all the material I have and take it from there."

"I love delivering a great time, so that’s what I’m about," Lubin said.

The Winnipeg Comedy Festival is also partnering to present "In The Black."

Potashnik said she approached artistic WCF director Lara Rae (who will be Tuesday’s opener) for help broaching the local scene and Rae was "really receptive."

"It’s just about giving tools and working with already established initiatives and companies to say, 'Hey, let’s diversify and make it more inclusive for people,'" Potashnik said.