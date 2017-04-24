Seven-year-old boy drowns in public pool in Thompson, Manitoba

THOMPSON, Man. — Police are investigating after a boy drowned at a public pool in Thompson, Man.

RCMP say they responded to a possible drowning at the Norplex pool on Sunday afternoon.

Officers found EMS workers performing CPR on an unresponsive seven-year-old boy who was pulled from water by lifeguards.

Police say the boy, who is from Split Lake, Man., was with friends and may have wandered off and entered a deeper part of the pool and was not able to keep himself afloat.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.