Seven-year-old boy drowns in public pool in Thompson, Manitoba

THOMPSON, Man. — Police are investigating after a boy drowned at a public pool in Thompson, Man.
RCMP say they responded to a possible drowning at the Norplex pool on Sunday afternoon.
Officers found EMS workers performing CPR on an unresponsive seven-year-old boy who was pulled from water by lifeguards.
Police say the boy, who is from Split Lake, Man., was with friends and may have wandered off and entered a deeper part of the pool and was not able to keep himself afloat.
The boy was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Foul play is not suspected.
