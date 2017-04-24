Fifty-eight-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Manitoba

LABROQUERIE, Man. — A three-vehicle crash in southern Manitoba has claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.

Just before noon on Monday, a southbound car on Road 40 ran a stop sign at Highway 52.

That car hit the 58-year-old’s vehicle, pushing it into oncoming traffic where it was smashed into by a pickup.

The 19-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle has minor injuries and is facing a charge of criminal negligence.

The 49-year-old man driving the pickup was not hurt.

Police confirmed the 58-year-old man was wearing his seatbelt, but died at the scene.

All three men are from the Labroquerie area.

Police say alcohol is not a factor.