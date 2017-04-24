Fifty-eight-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Manitoba
A
A
Share via Email
LABROQUERIE, Man. — A three-vehicle crash in southern Manitoba has claimed the life of a 58-year-old man.
Just before noon on Monday, a southbound car on Road 40 ran a stop sign at Highway 52.
That car hit the 58-year-old’s vehicle, pushing it into oncoming traffic where it was smashed into by a pickup.
The 19-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle has minor injuries and is facing a charge of criminal negligence.
The 49-year-old man driving the pickup was not hurt.
Police confirmed the 58-year-old man was wearing his seatbelt, but died at the scene.
All three men are from the Labroquerie area.
Police say alcohol is not a factor.
(CJOB)
Most Popular
-
Urban Etiquette: Is it bad manners to turn down panhandlers?
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Montreal couple hid winning $55M lottery ticket in daughter's toy box
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter