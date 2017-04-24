'The viciousness should be addressed': Hire A Refugee fields racist comments on social media

The creators of a Winnipeg website designed to help newcomers find jobs have been fielding racist comments online since the site’s inception.

"WTF why only refugees were here don't need no MF taking over jobs," said one commenter on Hire A Refugee’s Facebook page.

"How bout hire a Canadian or fck off," said another.

"I have dog s--t to be cleaned it pays what you take," a third person wrote.

The latter comment on April 14 is the one that sent co-creator Bob Axworthy over the edge, he said.

Usually his social media team simply scrubs the hateful comments from its pages when they arise every few days, but Axworthy felt it was time to pipe up late last week.

"These comments are vile. They’re just awful things that human beings shouldn’t be saying," he said in an interview.

"Clearly it’s a minority of people, but the viciousness should be addressed. I just felt we had to speak out to let other Winnipeggers, Manitobans, Canadians know that this isn’t acceptable."

Since posting about their experience on Facebook, Axworthy and co-founder Omar Rahimi have been receiving some more positive feedback — though the negative comments still sting.

"It’s been a little bit gratifying," Axworthy said. "I’ve had people inquiring about hiring and using us in different jobs. And I’ve had people express their sympathies and say how sorry they were that, in trying to do good work, we have to endure this."

Since the site launched in March, Hire A Refugee has helped 35 people find employment doing manual labour – tasks like painting, cleaning, yard work and construction.

Rahimi, a refugee from Iraq who came to Canada in 2001, said he’s determined to let the online vitriol slide off his back.

"Unfortunately, we’re kind of used to that, but we try to not (let it) distract us. We just keep doing what we want to do, what we keep believing in. We keep helping our newcomers," he said.

Rahimi said he believes it’s mostly younger people targeting them online because they don’t understand the refugees’ difficult journeys.

"At Hire A Refugee we do labour work and most Canadians don’t want to do those (jobs)," he said. "I think it’s younger people because they are also looking for work and they’re thinking we are stealing from the jobs that they are looking for, but that’s not true. (There’s) plenty to go around."