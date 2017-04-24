Kings of Leon to perform at MTS Centre in October
The rock band from Tennessee will be promoting their seventh album, WALLS.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Nashville rockers Kings of Leon will roll into Winnipeg Oct. 16 for a performance at the MTS Centre.
The family band boasts three brothers - Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill - and cousin Matthew Followill.
They're best known for catchy singles "Sex on Fire" and "Use Somebody" and will be touring in support of their seventh album, WALLS.
Tickets go on sale Friday, with various presales starting Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.
Most Popular
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter