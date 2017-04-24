Manitobans nab 34 nominations for Western Canadian Music and Industry Awards

Manitoban artists and venues hauled in 34 nominations for the Western Canadian Music and Industry Awards on Monday.

BreakOut West is celebrating the best talent "the left half" of the country has to offer for a 15th year, this time with a festival in Edmonton, AB from September 13 to 17.

Winnipeg's Alexa Dirks, who performs R&B soul-pop as the frontwoman for Begonia, is up for BreakOut Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year alongside Royal Canoe's Matt Schellenberg for their first single "Juniper."

Big Dave McLean is up for Blues Artist of the Year, while 3PEAT and The Lytics vie for Rap/Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

In the Indigenous Artist of the Year category, Manitobans Indian City and Jade Turner represent.

The province also picked up three nods in World Artist of the Year for Papa Mambo, Kelly Bado and Casimiro Nhussi.

Behind the scenes work is also being feted at the awards ceremony. Manitoba music marketers (Le 100 NONS, Pipe & Hat, Paquin Artist Agency, Prairie Mix) and live venues (Park Theatre, West End Cultural Centre) were recognized.

Sunshine House and the Winnipeg Folk Festival got the hat tip for Community Excellence, while the latter festival is also nominated for its Impact in Live Music alongside Festival du Voyageur.

For the full list of nominees, visit breakoutwest.ca.