News / Winnipeg

Transit Talks: How would bus riders improve Winnipeg Transit service?

On Friday, Metro asked those waiting for buses downtown how they would improve the Winnipeg Transit system, if given the chance.

A new event series starting in May aims to humanize transit and bring passengers' needs front and centre.

Metro Winnipeg asked bus riders waiting downtown:

If given the chance, what's one way you would improve Winnipeg Transit?

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

"More buses going across the river, towards the south. I have to wait here 20 minutes to get the right bus to go to Transcona." -John MacDonald

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

"More buses. Some of them are packed wall to wall." -Nelida Madriaga

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

"I'd tell the bus drivers to make sure everybody pays their fare... That and I'd like to see them put in what they have in Las Vegas where you have the supervisors with 9mm checking the buses, so the drivers feel safe." -Ben Pidverny

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

"Have security on the bus, because I won't ride the bus at night. Once it becomes dark, I won't ride... The drivers do take a lot of abuse." -Lillian Haas

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

"(I'd take the bus more) if all of the shacks had heated benches in the winter." -Zoe Vandelaar

"I live in Transcona and have to take two buses. One of them is more than an hour just to get to Polo Park. So, more direct routes." -Catherine Tilling-Bell

