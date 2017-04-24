Transit Talks: How would bus riders improve Winnipeg Transit service?

A new event series starting in May aims to humanize transit and bring passengers' needs front and centre.

Metro Winnipeg asked bus riders waiting downtown:

If given the chance, what's one way you would improve Winnipeg Transit?

"More buses going across the river, towards the south. I have to wait here 20 minutes to get the right bus to go to Transcona." -John MacDonald

"More buses. Some of them are packed wall to wall." -Nelida Madriaga

"I'd tell the bus drivers to make sure everybody pays their fare... That and I'd like to see them put in what they have in Las Vegas where you have the supervisors with 9mm checking the buses, so the drivers feel safe." -Ben Pidverny

"Have security on the bus, because I won't ride the bus at night. Once it becomes dark, I won't ride... The drivers do take a lot of abuse." -Lillian Haas

"(I'd take the bus more) if all of the shacks had heated benches in the winter." -Zoe Vandelaar