New toolkit offers made-in-Manitoba approach to fulfilling treaty relationships

Creators of a new made-in-Manitoba toolkit are hoping to help municipalities and First Nations understand one another’s needs.

The Treaty Land Entitlement Information Toolkit boasts about 21 pages of advice, including answers to frequently asked questions and a draft accord any municipality and First Nation can use when it comes to establishing a working relationship.

"I think on average, the working relationships have always been positive. However, I think it’s recognized … there is constant electoral changeover with elections. And so when you have people that are newly elected to their positions, they may not possess some of the background and understanding about treaties in Manitoba," said Chris Henderson, executive director of the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee of Manitoba. (TLEC)

"We hope this tool kit would help them in understanding the history."

The toolkit is about a year in the making and comes after members of the Association for Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) asked for more clarity on treaty topics, said AMM executive director Joe Masi.

Members of AMM and TLEC drafted the paperwork together with representatives from Manitoba Indigenous and Municipal Relations and Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

"We wanted to increasingly ask questions and eliminate a lot of myths about urban reserves and land claims," said Masi. "So we think it’s a very good toolkit to allow both our members as municipalities and Indigenous communities to have a better understanding of each other’s perspective, and be able to work together in a practical way with information in front of them."