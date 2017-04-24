Winnipeg police looking for suspects in pair of gunpoint robberies

Two separate robberies over the weekend saw victims threatened with handguns, Winnipeg police said on Monday.

The first incident happened downtown Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was waiting for a bus on Vaughn St. near Portage Ave. when he was approached by two men, one of them wielding a handgun.

One suspect grabbed "personal property" out of the victim's hand, police said, while the other demanded he hand over his money. Afterward, both fled on foot.

The first man is described as aboriginal, between 18- and 23-years-old, 5'9" with a slim build and long hair. The second man is described as aboriginal and 6'3" with a slim build.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 23-year-old woman riding her bike was approached by a vehicle in Transcona, around Kildare Ave. E and Gable Crt.

When she stopped riding, a man came out of the car, pointing a handgun at her. He took her things, got back in the car and left.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 17- and 25-years-old, between 5'8" and 6'0" with a thin build. His car is mid-sized and dark-coloured with four doors, police said.