Seven charged after fight in parking lot draws 100 youths

WINNIPEG — Police have laid charges after a fight involving a large group of youths in a Winnipeg parking lot on the weekend.

Officers were told that there were about 100 young people in the lot outside the Woodhaven Park Community Club early Saturday and that one person was armed with a shotgun.

There were no reported injuries.

Patrol units stopped an SUV on a bridge afterwards and recovered a prohibited shotgun, two pellet guns and two cans of pepper spray.

Three men, three male youths and a girl inside the vehicle were arrested.

They face various criminal charges, including pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon and careless use of a firearm.

All seven accused were detained in custody.







