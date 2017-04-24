Goats are just the beginning at 10 Acre Woods, owner has more plans

Imagine a regular yoga class, but with ducks, geese, sheep, chickens, and goats roaming between rows of yoga mats.

Tara McKean, who owns the 10 Acre Woods animal rescue and petting farm in Anola, just a half hour out of Winnipeg, said she shared a video of a “goat yoga” class like that on Facebook “as a joke.

“But then everyone responded saying ‘you should do it!’”

So this spring, she did.

Since then, McKean said the community response to goat yoga has been so positive that she’s adding new classes, including block therapy and mediation.

She anticipates that stationary classes like these will elicit more jumping from her eight rambunctious baby goats, but for most people, that’s more than okay.

“People love it,” said McKean. “Everyone in the class laughs and stops to take pictures.”

“There’s one little instigator that goes haywire and jumps on everyone,” says McKean.

Thankfully, the rambunctious baby pygmy goats only weigh about 2.5 pounds.

Many people travel from the city to attend the classes, but McKean says her farm is also an important social hub for the Anola community, population 200.

“Lots of stuff in the community is for kids in grade 8 and under, so we’ve been a place for teens,” said McKean, who now offers Teen Yoga Friday. “They need stuff to do to say out of trouble.”

Goats Night Out is another new class at the farm, which will be offered regularly starting May 6th.

Attendees will start the night with a relaxing glass of wine, get in a workout with the goats, then finish with a ‘freedom fire’, where people will be invited to write down bottled up thoughts and toss them to the flames.

McKean calls the goat yoga events a form of animal therapy.

“People with anxiety and depression come to me and say ‘Tara, I need animal time,’” said McKean, who offers one-on-one animal therapy for 50 dollars an hour, and regular classes for 25 dollars per person.

McKean says with the success of late, she’s considering branching out from yoga classes.

“We’ve been contacted by outdoor groups who want to teach people about the plants,” said McKean. “90 per cent of the plants in our yard are edible.”

Mckean hopes the excitement over goat yoga and extra attention the 10 Acre Woods is getting outlasts the viral video that started it all, adding she has long-term plans for a bed-and breakfast and grad parties on her pre-retirement to-do list.