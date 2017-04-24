Non-profits bristle at proposed lobbyist registry inclusion

The lobbyist registry city councillors will consider Wednesday may be meant to chase "old school politics" out of City Hall, but some say it could chase non-profits away instead.

Molly McCracken, the Manitoba director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), said "a number of non-profits have shared some concerns" with the registry proposed by Mayor Brian Bowman and supported by the executive policy committee.

Bowman has said it's intended to be a positive step towards accountability, openness and transparency, away from the so-called old school way of doing things.

The registry he's recommended defines a lobbyist as "any individual representing a financial or business interest, or the financial interest of a not-for-profit with paid staff, who communicates outside of standard city process with a councillor or city staff to try and influence a decision on governmental matters."

McCracken said non-profits "obviously don't want any conflict of interest at City Hall," but clarified, "the concern here is non-profits were lumped together with business."

While non-profit and business representatives alike meet with city staff and councillors to lobby for votes or influence policy, McCracken said they aren't often motivated the same way.

"I reject that characterization because non-profits, particularly those with charitable status, are mandated to work in the public's best interest," she said. "We have mandates that are developed under good processes to achieve social and environmental goals… there's no economic bottom line gain, we're simply trying to achieve our mandate."

She believes the registry extending to the non-profit sector as proposed could discourage cash-strapped non-profits from lobbying the municipal government.

"We're stretched to the max, we just don't want any red tape added to our work," she said, adding that if there had been some consultation, the sector's understanding might be different. "As of now there's no clarity, so there may be a chill from this… people may be reluctant to meet with councillors."