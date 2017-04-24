Student newspaper out of print, not out of the game

Those who hurriedly grabbed an issue of Red River College’s (RRC) student newspaper in their dash between classes last week may not have known it was the last time they would ever do so.

The Projector has followed the example of other Canadian post-secondary institutions by stopping their campus publication’s print edition, but they’re blazing a trail in how they move forward online.

“It’s groundbreaking,” said outgoing editor-in-chief Nolan Kowal. “But the challenge will be to produce good quality content every day.”

Starting next fall, staff at The Projector will release new content online daily, rather than the old bi-weekly format.

“With how fast the industry is moving, it (bi-weekly content) wasn’t practical” said Kowal.

James Turner, a journalism instructor at RRC, said students weren’t always getting important news fast enough, using a stabbing at the college’s Exchange District Campus in January as an example.

“News is a timely thing—you either get it when it matters or you don’t,” said Turner. “It was clear this was becoming an issue.”

Incoming editor-in-chief Erik Pindera agrees.

“The printing costs are increasing, and we’re losing revenue from advertising,” said Pindera, adding next year’s plan also introduces new ways to consume news, like live-streamed sports events and lectures.

The student papers at both major universities in Winnipeg continue to print weekly issues.

Editor-in-chief of The Manitoban, Craig Adolphe, said that publication will keep printing as long as students keep reading.

“The number of issues that are being picked up is still worth doing for us,” said Adolphe, noting the Manitoban prints 5,000 copies each run, down from 10,000 four years ago.

Student papers at The University of Calgary and The University of Alberta made the full switch to online in the past year, but added a monthly print magazine to fill the print void.

“It’s the end of an era in a lot of ways,” said Adolphe. “But people are always going to want to read the news, one way or another.”

Turner echoed that sentiment, adding that student papers are “vital” for covering issues that affect students’ lives.