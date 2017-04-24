Youth with guns arrested, face charges after parking lot rumble

A Saturday night brawl where there were weapons present has led to a host of charges for seven Winnipeg youth.

According to the police, multiple units responded to a report of a "large group of youths fighting in the parking lot" of the Woodhaven Park Community Club around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Callers estimated there were "approximately 100 youths" in the rowdy crowd, including one person who was armed with a shotgun.

General patrol units stopped an SUV they believed to have come from the parking lot on the St. James Bridge, and arrested seven occupants of the vehicle while seizing a "prohibited shotgun, two pellet guns and two cans of pepper spray from the vehicle."

All seven passengers, including three boys, one girl, and three adult men–Charles Kaniki, 18, Keanu Oliveira, 19, and Abdullahi Mohamed, 28–face charges for their alleged involvement in the Woodhaven parking lot incident.