2 teen girls in custody after missing woman found dead in Manitoba First Nation
FORT ALEXANDER, Man. — Two teenaged girls have been charged in the death of a woman reported missing in Manitoba.
RCMP say a 19-year-old woman from Powerview was last seen on Saturday.
Police started searching on Sunday after she was reported missing and got a call later that day about a dead woman near a residence in the Sagkeeng First Nation.
Two girls aged 17 and 16, are charged with second-degree murder.
They are in custody.
No other information is available.
