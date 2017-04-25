2 teen girls in custody after missing woman found dead in Manitoba First Nation

FORT ALEXANDER, Man. — Two teenaged girls have been charged in the death of a woman reported missing in Manitoba.

RCMP say a 19-year-old woman from Powerview was last seen on Saturday.

Police started searching on Sunday after she was reported missing and got a call later that day about a dead woman near a residence in the Sagkeeng First Nation.

Two girls aged 17 and 16, are charged with second-degree murder.

They are in custody.