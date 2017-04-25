'I believe in justice': Winnipegger hopes red light fight will fix ambers

A terminally ill Winnipeg man is hoping his last stand against a "totally unfair" red light camera ticket will become his legacy.

"I believe in rules, and I believe in regulations, but I believe in justice, too," said Jim Aisa-Chase, 71, who will provide his testimony Wednesday for a special trial scheduled for September that will deal with Winnipeg's amber light timing.

Back in 2015, Aisa-Chase said he was driving 80 kilometres per hour "right dead on" heading toward Pembina Hwy. on Bishop Grandin Blvd. when the light switched to amber.

"I saw the amber, saw it turn, I know my car, knew my speed, and knew I was on that downhill grade … I knew if I did a panic stop I'd end up in the intersection," he said. "So I was concentrating on clearing the intersection.

"When I got in I noticed a flash, and was sort of aware (of) the light and (it) turned red. I thought it was very strange that it wasn't enough time for me to clear the intersection."

The flash was a red light camera recording his speed. Two weeks later he got a ticket in the mail, which was an "awful hit" for the veteran with a fixed income.

"Even then I knew I was going to fight the ticket, because I didn't think it was fair," he said. "There was not a single visible warning … safe defensive driving is to clear the intersection."

Eventually, Aisa-Chase linked up with Winnipeg's ticket-fighting road safety advocates, Wise Up Winnipeg, and the group's tireless leader Todd Dube, who offered to help him fight the ticket at the eventual September court date.

"Then on December 28 (2016) I was given six months to live," Aisa-Chase said. "And this is my attitude, 'You've got to fight.'

"I intend to fight cancer as much as I'm fighting this ticket – I am a person that believes in fighting for a just cause."

Dube believes Aisa-Chase's cause is just.

In public demonstrations, in private meetings with traffic engineers and city councillors, in court and through the media, he's been fighting what he calls "Winnipeg's dangerously short" amber light times for years.

Dube said Winnipeg's four-second amber light time is insufficient, making drivers choose quickly whether they would rather get a ticket or risk a collision. But it's worst where the posted speed is 80 kilometres per hour, he said, like where Aisa-Chase got his ticket.

Aisa-Chase agrees with that assessment, saying he was "fortunate he was not involved in a rear-end collision" and wouldn't approach the same situation any differently.

Dube meets with the city's manager of transportation Luis Escobar to defend his position in court this fall.

Afterward, Aisa-Chase said he's hoping for more lenient amber light timing in the city of Winnipeg, a policy shift that would be part of his legacy, so others in the city don't have to face the impossible decision he encountered.