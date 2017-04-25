Winnipeg-based Great-West slashing 1,5000 jobs over two years

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco says it will cut 1,500 positions over the next two years in response to changing technology and customer expectations.

The cuts are equal to 13 per cent of the Winnipeg-based company's 12,000 employees in Canada.

Great-West (TSX:GWO) says the job cuts are part of a transformation of its business as it faces heightened competition.

The company is aiming to reduce costs by consolidating real estate, improving its processes and updating information systems.

Great-West hasn't yet revealed where or when the jobs will be cut but says it will reduce its temporary workforce, offer a voluntary retirement program and a severance program.