After Pulse nightclub shooting, Orlando officer encourages active shooter training for all

All agencies – whether public or private — should have active shooter training, says an Orlando Police Department officer who was working in the thick of last year’s Pulse Nightclub shooting.

"I don’t think it’s going too far at all, I think it’s actually being prepared,” said Lieutenant Richard Ruth, a 20-year veteran with the OPD, in an interview Tuesday.

"In the United States … we’re teaching people at hospitals, at businesses, large buildings, how to put (active shooter training) in place and train all of their employees to run, hide (and) fight."

Ruth is in Winnipeg Wednesday to discuss lessons learned from the deadliest U.S. terror attack since 9/11 where shooter Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 more.

Local security company DHD International flew him in for a day-long seminar called The Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting: When Hate and Radicalization Leads to Violence at CanadInns Polo Park.

In Winnipeg, city police have provided active shooter presentations about 15 times since last year when the program started, said Patrol Sergeant Phil Penner in an email.

Any business or organization can apply for the information sessions.

“Some businesses that have contacted us have had threats made or they feel their employees would benefit from this awareness presentation,” Penner said. “These types of incidents (active shootings) usually occur in highly populated businesses or events as the offender is looking to inflict as much damage as possible in a short period of time.”

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is one of the latest to undergo the WPS active shooter training this week. President Loren Remillard said the Chamber has had security concerns in the past.

"We take various positions, some of which may generate significant divergence of opinion. From time to time, we get angry emails or voicemails. That’s just the nature of the business," he said. "But it is one of those things that we take a look at and we take very seriously, as do our members."

"(Active shootings) are just a reality that we need to be prepared for. It’s not overreacting or underreacting," Remillard said.

"We’re preparing our staff for all various contingencies that they may encounter with the idea being their safety is of utmost and paramount concern."