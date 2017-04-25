Shakey Graves to take the stage at Interstellar Rodeo
The Austin-bred singer-songwriter joins headliner Father John Misty on the bill.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Interstellar Rodeo announced the second artist scheduled to take its stage this summer.
Shakey Graves will perform on Aug. 20, two days after headliner Father John Misty.
Texas-born Rose-Garcia (who goes by Shakey Graves on stage) has four Americana-inspired albums under his belt, including most recently, Nobody's Fool (2015).
He's wooed local audiences before at the 2014 and 2015 Winnipeg Folk Festivals and opening for City and Colour at the MTS Centre last June.
Interstellar Rodeo, which happens Aug. 18-20 at The Forks, pairs live music-listening with wine tasting. The festival is revealing its full lineup on May 9, with tickets on sale the next day.
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Trump's trade tirade against Canadian dairy continues: ‘Watch!’
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter