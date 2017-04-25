Shakey Graves to take the stage at Interstellar Rodeo

Interstellar Rodeo announced the second artist scheduled to take its stage this summer.

Shakey Graves will perform on Aug. 20, two days after headliner Father John Misty.

Texas-born Rose-Garcia (who goes by Shakey Graves on stage) has four Americana-inspired albums under his belt, including most recently, Nobody's Fool (2015).

He's wooed local audiences before at the 2014 and 2015 Winnipeg Folk Festivals and opening for City and Colour at the MTS Centre last June.