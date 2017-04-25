News / Winnipeg

Shakey Graves to take the stage at Interstellar Rodeo

The Austin-bred singer-songwriter joins headliner Father John Misty on the bill.

Shakey Graves performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2013.

AP Photo/The Daily Texan, Shweta Gulati

Interstellar Rodeo announced the second artist scheduled to take its stage this summer. 

Shakey Graves will perform on Aug. 20, two days after headliner Father John Misty.

Texas-born Rose-Garcia (who goes by Shakey Graves on stage) has four Americana-inspired albums under his belt, including most recently, Nobody's Fool (2015). 

He's wooed local audiences before at the 2014 and 2015 Winnipeg Folk Festivals and opening for City and Colour at the MTS Centre last June.

Interstellar Rodeo, which happens Aug. 18-20 at The Forks, pairs live music-listening with wine tasting. The festival is revealing its full lineup on May 9, with tickets on sale the next day.

