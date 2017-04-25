Vancouver and Winnipeg police forces trade barbs on Twitter
Vancouver police poked the bear, so to speak, and Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP bit back.
Tuesday morning Twitter feud, anyone?
The Vancouver Police Department tweeted at the whole of #Manitoba on Monday night after hearing about the province's recent snowfall.
Little did they know Winnipeg police would parry a barb of their own.
Manitoba RCMP also doled out some sass.
Vancouver police have yet to respond to Manitoba's comments (maybe they haven't seen them yet, what with all the sun in their eyes...)
Until then, the jury is still out on who won this light-hearted Twitter dispute.
