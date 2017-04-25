'I hope to inspire youth': Winnipeg hoop dancer vying for Miss Indian World title

Her mom said she’s been powwow dancing "since she was in diapers" and now Shanley Spence is taking her talents to the world stage.

Spence is competing in the Miss Indian World pageant at the Gathering of Nations powwow in Albuquerque, NM starting Thursday.

The powwow is the largest of its kind in North America and celebrates Indigenous culture from across the continent.

Spence, who is Swampy Cree and Anishnaabe, said she’s been watching the event online since she was a kid. She’s excited to represent Winnipeg and her families’ First Nations — Mathias Colomb Cree Nation and Lake St. Martin First Nation – this week and possibly become the Gathering of Nations' cultural ambassador for the year.

"I hope to inspire youth as well. I know there hasn’t been many girls who have competed in this competition who have resided in Winnipeg," Spence said. "So it will be hopefully amazing for them and inspiring for them to see one of our own coming all the way down south … to represent our northern territories and hopefully inspire them to want to reconnect to their culture."

The 28 contestants will be judged on their cultural knowledge, personality and how well they represent their First Nation, Spence said.

The 24-year-old woman is a former cultural ambasssador with Folklorama and current University of Winnipeg student, graduating with an international development degree this spring.

She teaches youth how to hoop dance and fancy shawl dance – a traditional type of dancing where custom regalia is created to show off a dancer’s identity.

She’s also dedicated to learning Cree and has been working with an elder to master some phrases ahead of the pageant, like Minokifakaw (It’s a beautiful day).

Learning the language "is definitely a challenge, but it’s definitely worth it," Spence said.

"There’s that shift and that need that the elders talk about to us as youth about the importance of not letting that culture diminish. I’ve heard many elders speak about how the culture and the language go hand and hand."

Her mom, Melanie Dean, said the community support surrounding Spence is palpable.

"She took everyone’s advice and she entered, and everyone’s just behind her rooting for her," Dean said.

"It’s a very special feeling as a mother watching your little girl grow up. She’s had so many experiences with her hoop dancing, attending powwows and watching her mentor youth throughout her young life. The community really supported her in pursuing Miss Indian World."