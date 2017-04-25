Politicians prepared to be roasted in annual comedy variety show

A spring tradition more than 80 years running in Winnipeg will see some high-profile political figures lampooned next week in a mixture of skits, songs and comedy.

The BS Comedy Players will take to the Prairie Theatre Exchange (PTE) stage May 4 and 5 to build on a history that stretches back to the Winnipeg Press Club's similarily formatted "Smoker" variety show in 1933.

The theme for 2017 is “BS to the Future," and will see the event's script revisit decades past.

"Our show has a bit of a retro vibe this year, with scenes reminiscent of some classic 70s and 80s pop culture moments," said Corey Quintaine, marketing director for the troupe. "We thought it would be fun to keep that theme going with our MC’s as well.”

On the first night, the BS Players will be hosted by former provincial Liberal Leader Rana Bokhari, and on night twoformer Attorney General God Mackintosh will take on the role; neither are strangers to the ribbing that comes with falling victim to the show's script writers.

In fact, many of those being skewered even take a seat in the audience, and sometimes even join the cast onstage.

The BS Comedy Players first took to the stage in May 2008, when they began carrying on the traditions of the storied “Beer and Skits” troupe, formerly of the Winnipeg Press Club, which first used the Beer and Skits name officially on their 1945 program.

For the modern comics to pay homage, and considering the event tone, they stick with the fitting "BS" intitialism as a shout-out

Each year, they start the writing process in November using satire, sketch comedy, song and dance to bring a fresh, locally-written and performed take on society and politics.

"This year, we’ll be taking audiences on a journey through time, spend some time on a tropical island and even follow a local city councilor as he plays hooky from council," said Quintaine. “Oh, and Donald Trump. There will definitely be Donald Trump.”