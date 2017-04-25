Winnipeg students 'mummify' their vice-principal

Anyone can expect a science, gym, or art class to get a little messy, but a history class?

Apparently it can go there, especially if a faculty member is willing to be “embalmed” by their students during a lesson on ancient Egypt.

On Tuesday, Bernie Wolfe School Community School Vice-Principal (and all-around good sport) Ryan Francis was placed on a “slab” (table) in a room decorated with Egyptian motifs while students used him as a guinea pig to learn about the mummification process.

Francis was doused with vinegar, oils, salts, spices and then wrapped up like a mummy while the mock procedure was narrated step-by-step.

Even Francis’ organs were being “removed” such as the liver, stomach, intestines and lungs.

Each student had a chance to participate, but as Francis was 'dead' and got to be motionless for the duration, he probably enjoyed it the most.