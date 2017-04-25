News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg students 'mummify' their vice-principal

Bernie Wolfe school vice-principal spent Tuesday morning motionless so Grade 2 and 3 kids could douse him with vinegar, oils and salts before wrapping him up.

Ryan Francis comes back to life after being 'embalmed' by Bernie Wolfe students.

Supplied Photo

Anyone can expect a science, gym, or art class to get a little messy, but a history class?

Apparently it can go there, especially if a faculty member is willing to be “embalmed” by their students during a lesson on ancient Egypt.

On Tuesday, Bernie Wolfe School Community School Vice-Principal (and all-around good sport) Ryan Francis was placed on a “slab” (table) in a room decorated with Egyptian motifs while students used him as a guinea pig to learn about the mummification process.

Francis was doused with vinegar, oils, salts, spices and then wrapped up like a mummy while the mock procedure was narrated step-by-step.

Even Francis’ organs were being “removed” such as the liver, stomach, intestines and lungs.

Each student had a chance to participate, but as Francis was 'dead' and got to be motionless for the duration, he probably enjoyed it the most. 

 "It was the most relaxing part of my day," joked Francis.

The Bernie Wolfe Students now have hands-on experience with a historical process.

Supplied Photo

